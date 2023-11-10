News you can trust since 1873
Baby girl names: The 10 most popular baby names in Edinburgh for girls born in 2023

These are most popular names given to newborn girls in Edinburgh this year, according to parenting site
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 10th Nov 2023, 14:09 GMT

Naming a child is rarely easy, and many parents become torn on whether to go for something traditional or something trendy.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 most popular baby names for girls in Edinburgh for 2023, according parenting website Bounty.com, who have put together a list of the most popular names around every part of the UK.

Did your favourite name make the list? Let us know in the comments section.

1. girlmain.jpg

Meaning of Isla: This is the feminine form of the name Islay refering to an Island which lies off the west coast of Scotland; also a diminutive of Isabella. Photo: Shutterstock

2. Isla

Meaning of Sophie: A pet form of the English, German, Italian and Russian Sophia, Sophie is of Old Greek origin meaning 'wisdom'. Photo: Shutterstock

3. Sophie

Meaning of Olivia: Olivia is taken from the Latin word meaning 'olive'. It is a variation of the name Oliver. Photo: Shutterstock

4. Olivia

