Baby girl names: The 10 most popular baby names in Edinburgh for girls born in 2023
These are most popular names given to newborn girls in Edinburgh this year, according to parenting site
Naming a child is rarely easy, and many parents become torn on whether to go for something traditional or something trendy.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 most popular baby names for girls in Edinburgh for 2023, according parenting website Bounty.com, who have put together a list of the most popular names around every part of the UK.
Did your favourite name make the list? Let us know in the comments section.
1 / 3