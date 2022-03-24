These might just be some of the most adorable puppies in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Edinburgh and the Lothians puppies: Evening News readers share pictures of their adorable pets on National Puppy Day

We asked you to share your pictures of your four-legged-friends as puppies – and you didn’t disappoint.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 3:56 pm

Yesterday (March 23) was Natio nal Puppy Day – founded in 2006 by author Colleen Paige to focus attention on puppies in need of adoption, the problems posed by puppy farms, and celebrating our favourite furry companions.

So we thought it would be a perfect excuse to look at cute pictures of your pets on our Facebook page – with hundreds of you getting involved.

Here are 21 of our favourite perfect pups.

1. Jack

Sheila Donaldson shared this picture of Jack "on his first night home".

Photo: Contributed

2. Harley

Nancy Wilson took this picture of her much-missed pet Harley when he was a puppy.

Photo: Contributed

3. Millie

This cheeky face belongs to Charles Pretty's pup Millie.

Photo: Contributed

4. Cody

Christopher Ward's puppy Cody is a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever - quite an unusual breed in the UK.

Photo: Contributed

