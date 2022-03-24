Yesterday (March 23) was Natio nal Puppy Day – founded in 2006 by author Colleen Paige to focus attention on puppies in need of adoption, the problems posed by puppy farms, and celebrating our favourite furry companions.

So we thought it would be a perfect excuse to look at cute pictures of your pets on our Facebook page – with hundreds of you getting involved.

Here are 21 of our favourite perfect pups.

1. Jack Sheila Donaldson shared this picture of Jack "on his first night home". Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Harley Nancy Wilson took this picture of her much-missed pet Harley when he was a puppy. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Millie This cheeky face belongs to Charles Pretty's pup Millie. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Cody Christopher Ward's puppy Cody is a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever - quite an unusual breed in the UK. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales