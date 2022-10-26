A family-owned bakery in Leith has raised over £2,300 for charity at a special event in memory of a “much loved” local boy on what would have been his 12th birthday.

The afternoon tea was held at Mimi’s Bakehouse at the Shore to remember Aaron Ross, who was born on October 4, 2010, and diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour when he was just three-and-a-half months old.

Throughout his young life, Aaron was supported by Rachel House children’s hospice in Kinross, run by Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and also through the CHAS at Home team who he “adored”.

Michael, Rachel, Bethany and Abigail Ross at the afternoon tea in memory of Aaron at Mimi’s Bakehouse

The family were also given valuable support by the charity while Aaron received specialist end of life care.

Throughout 2019, the Ross family stayed in Rachel House often. Aaron had multiple infections and experienced his first seizure. Despite this Aaron was able to spend Christmas 2019 at home.

Mum Rachel said: “We didn’t know it then, but that would be Aaron’s last Christmas and 2020 would turn out to be the most heart-breaking year of our lives.”

Aaron was rushed into hospital mid-January 2020 with another infection – fluid was unable to drain and he was non-responsive.

He continued to have seizures and he was going downhill very quickly so was taken to Rachel House.

Dad Michael said: “As a family, we were still so hopeful and we didn’t think that we were going into Rachel House for end of life care. But the CHAS staff were really transparent with us – they were honest and kept us constantly updated.

“They were just so accommodating with the whole family and the girls were looked after and kept entertained which allowed us time to focus on Aaron.”

Aaron spent his last hours with his whole family around him. His grandparents were able to stay at Rachel House and nieces and nephews came in to say their goodbyes.

Rachel said: “His very last words were ‘do you want to play I Spy?’ which sums him up. He was a little character; playful and fun and just loved everyone around him.”

Aaron died on January 31, 2020, aged just nine years old.

Afterwards, the family stayed in the hospice’s Rainbow Room until the funeral and received bereavement support from CHAS.

Rachel said: “Being able to be where Aaron was, was everything and more. We could say our last goodbyes and know that he wasn’t alone.

“He was tucked in with his dinosaur duvet and hearing the nurses talk to him and play his favourite music, gave us comfort.

“CHAS became like an extended family – everyone from the housekeepers to the kitchen staff. The nurses we had in our home looking after Aaron were once stranger but they became Aaron’s best friends.

“We made some incredible memories with CHAS which will last a lifetime. We always feel close to Aaron when we visit Rachel House.”

At the afternoon tea, there was a raffle and some of Aaron’s favourite stories were read to children and his favourite songs were also sung.