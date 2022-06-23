The glizy event, which celebrates the best of Edinburgh and the East, returned this year after last year's noticeable absence due to the lockdown measures.
In total, ten awards were handed out with local heroes and celebrities all part of the celebrations.
Keith Armour won ‘Volunteer of the Year’ award, having raised huge sums of money for CHAS through the annual Capital Sci-Fi Con in Edinburgh.
Emma St. Clair won the coveted ‘Teacher of the Year’ award, with Edinburgh Zoo picking up the ‘Visitor Attraction of the Year’ award, following the first full year of allowing visitors into the park.
The ‘Forth Fringe Award With Multrees Walk’ went to Fife-born, Capital-based comedian Daniel Sloss, while Musselburgh singer Callum Beattie claimed the ‘Forth Best Artist Award With Victor Paris’.
The ‘Local Hero Award With Edinburgh Evening News’ went to Steven Carr. As the founder and chairman of Dnipro Kids, Steven has put his business and family life on hold to help evacuate 50 orphans and their house parents from the war in Ukraine, and found them a safe haven in Scotland.
Elsewhere, former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley won the ‘Forth Icon’ award after decades of working across the music industry, and soul singer Heather Small, of M People fame, took home ‘The Forth Music Recognition’ award, with both performing to the crowd.
Joining the already star-studded line-up, The Eves and Vula took to the stage to perform their biggest hits, while surprise guests Wet Wet Wet went down an absolute storm with the crowd.
The Forth Awards were, once again, a celebration of the best music and entertainment around, with the opportunity to hear inspiring stories from Forth’s local heroes.
Whether simple acts of kindness by local teachers, or staggering amounts of money raised for life-altering charities, everyone had an afternoon to remember.
Richie Jeffrey, Head of Events said: “The Forth Awards are always a truly incredible and inspiring afternoon, with our return from a two-year hiatus made it extra special.
“From the unrivalled Usher Hall atmosphere, to our non-stop entertainment and moving stories from very worthy winners, it is with real pride that Radio Forth is able to support and reward people in our community in this way.”
Full List Of Winners On The Night:
The Forth Fringe Award With Multrees Walk
Winner: Daniel Sloss
The Forth Best Artist Award With Victor Paris
Winner: Callum Beattie
The Forth Icon Award With The Edinburgh Playhouse
Winner: Tony Hadley
The Forth Music Recognition Award With The Liquid Rooms
Winner: Heather Small
The Forth Best Restaurant Award With Heritage Portfolio
Winner: Prana Indian Grill
The Forth Charity Volunteer Of The Year With Newtown Refurbishments
Winner: Keith Armour
The Forth Cash For Kids Award With Newtown Decor
Winner: Paul Hunter
The Forth Vistor Attraction Award With Media Works
Winner: Edinburgh Zoo
Local Hero Award With Edinburgh Evening News
Winner: Steven Carr (Founder and Chairman Of Dnipro Kids)
The Forth Best Teacher Award With Fuse
Winner: Emma St Clair (Colinton Primary School)