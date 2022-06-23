The glizy event, which celebrates the best of Edinburgh and the East, returned this year after last year's noticeable absence due to the lockdown measures.

In total, ten awards were handed out with local heroes and celebrities all part of the celebrations.

Keith Armour won ‘Volunteer of the Year’ award, having raised huge sums of money for CHAS through the annual Capital Sci-Fi Con in Edinburgh.

The Forth Awards returned on Thursday to a sold-out Usher Hall. Pictured clockwise: Daniel Sloss, Heather Small and Wet Wet Wet.

Emma St. Clair won the coveted ‘Teacher of the Year’ award, with Edinburgh Zoo picking up the ‘Visitor Attraction of the Year’ award, following the first full year of allowing visitors into the park.

The ‘Forth Fringe Award With Multrees Walk’ went to Fife-born, Capital-based comedian Daniel Sloss, while Musselburgh singer Callum Beattie claimed the ‘Forth Best Artist Award With Victor Paris’.

The ‘Local Hero Award With Edinburgh Evening News’ went to Steven Carr. As the founder and chairman of Dnipro Kids, Steven has put his business and family life on hold to help evacuate 50 orphans and their house parents from the war in Ukraine, and found them a safe haven in Scotland.

Elsewhere, former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley won the ‘Forth Icon’ award after decades of working across the music industry, and soul singer Heather Small, of M People fame, took home ‘The Forth Music Recognition’ award, with both performing to the crowd.

Joining the already star-studded line-up, The Eves and Vula took to the stage to perform their biggest hits, while surprise guests Wet Wet Wet went down an absolute storm with the crowd.

The Forth Awards were, once again, a celebration of the best music and entertainment around, with the opportunity to hear inspiring stories from Forth’s local heroes.

Whether simple acts of kindness by local teachers, or staggering amounts of money raised for life-altering charities, everyone had an afternoon to remember.

Richie Jeffrey, Head of Events said: “The Forth Awards are always a truly incredible and inspiring afternoon, with our return from a two-year hiatus made it extra special.

“From the unrivalled Usher Hall atmosphere, to our non-stop entertainment and moving stories from very worthy winners, it is with real pride that Radio Forth is able to support and reward people in our community in this way.”

Full List Of Winners On The Night:

The Forth Fringe Award With Multrees Walk

Winner: Daniel Sloss

The Forth Best Artist Award With Victor Paris

Winner: Callum Beattie

The Forth Icon Award With The Edinburgh Playhouse

Winner: Tony Hadley

The Forth Music Recognition Award With The Liquid Rooms

Winner: Heather Small

The Forth Best Restaurant Award With Heritage Portfolio

Winner: Prana Indian Grill

The Forth Charity Volunteer Of The Year With Newtown Refurbishments

Winner: Keith Armour

The Forth Cash For Kids Award With Newtown Decor

Winner: Paul Hunter

The Forth Vistor Attraction Award With Media Works

Winner: Edinburgh Zoo

Local Hero Award With Edinburgh Evening News

Winner: Steven Carr (Founder and Chairman Of Dnipro Kids)

The Forth Best Teacher Award With Fuse