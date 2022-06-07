When one of her three young sons developed a lactose intolerance as a toddler, Karen Robinson set about finding a versatile, fully fortified, sustainable and tasty alternative to cow’s milk that everyone would enjoy.

Instead, she found a gap in the market, which prompted her to develop Three Robins – the UK’s first oat drink specially developed for families, enriched with calcium and essential vitamins and minerals.

Thousands of the firm’s 1L, fully recyclable cartons are now rolling off the production line, with Karen forecasting that volume will scale quickly in line with demand.

Karen Robinson with her three young sons, (L-R) William, Alistair and Christopher.

She explains: “I'm a mum of three small boys… the original ‘three robins’. When our middle son developed a lactose intolerance, we looked for a plant-based alternative that would fit in with family life, meet our kids’ nutritional needs and, of course, taste awesome.

“Filled with natural goodness, we knew that oats were the answer. So we set about creating a range of oat drinks which are rich in calcium, and fortified with the good stuff we all need for healthy bodies and active minds.

“Our oat milks have a creamy, neutral taste that appeals to kids but with the nutritional profile to reassure parents that switching to plant-based doesn’t mean missing out.”

Karen adds: “It is our ambition to make nutritious, tasty and versatile oat milk-based products that meet the needs of busy families and can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike, at home, at school and work or on the go.

“As parents, we know that fuelling the family with healthy, tasty meals and snacks every day is so important for making sure that we’re all ready for life’s big (and little) adventures.

“We hope other families will love three robins as much as we do.”