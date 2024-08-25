Edinburgh nurseries league table 2024: The 11 top-rated Edinburgh nursery schools - according to inspectors

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 25th Aug 2024, 11:58 BST
Here are the best nurseries in Edinburgh, according to the latest data in 2024

The Times and Sunday Times recently published statistics based on latest Care Inspectorate inspections, and, using the data, we’ve compiled this list of the 11 top-rated nurseries in Edinburgh.

The regulator awards grades ranging from six points for ‘excellent’ to one point for ‘unsatisfactory’, across the four categories of ‘setting’, ‘staff’, ‘leadership’ and ‘quality of ‘care, play and learning’ – leading to a maximum combined points total of 24.

Edinburgh and Glasgow boast the highest number of nurseries that scored 20 and above, indicating at least one their services was rated “excellent”, with 101 in Glasgow and 94 in Edinburgh.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 11 nurseries in Edinburgh with the highest Care Inspectorate ratings – and when they were last inspected.

Take a look through our gallery to see the 11 most highly rated Edinburgh nurseries, according to the latest data. Photo: Pixabay

1. Edinburgh's 11 best nurseries

Take a look through our gallery to see the 11 most highly rated Edinburgh nurseries, according to the latest data. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

McLeod Street, Edinburgh EH11 2NL. Scored 24. Date graded: 25-Apr-2019.

2. Tynecastle Nursery School

McLeod Street, Edinburgh EH11 2NL. Scored 24. Date graded: 25-Apr-2019. Photo: Google Street View

67-71 Colinton Road, Edinburgh EH10 5EG. Scored 24. Date graded: 21-Feb-2019.

3. George Watson's College

67-71 Colinton Road, Edinburgh EH10 5EG. Scored 24. Date graded: 21-Feb-2019. Photo: Google Street View

8 Lauriston Place, Edinburgh EH3 9EQ. Scored 24. Date graded: 25-Apr-2019

4. George Heriot's School

8 Lauriston Place, Edinburgh EH3 9EQ. Scored 24. Date graded: 25-Apr-2019 Photo: Google Street View

