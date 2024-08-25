The Times and Sunday Times recently published statistics based on latest Care Inspectorate inspections, and, using the data, we’ve compiled this list of the 11 top-rated nurseries in Edinburgh.
The regulator awards grades ranging from six points for ‘excellent’ to one point for ‘unsatisfactory’, across the four categories of ‘setting’, ‘staff’, ‘leadership’ and ‘quality of ‘care, play and learning’ – leading to a maximum combined points total of 24.
Edinburgh and Glasgow boast the highest number of nurseries that scored 20 and above, indicating at least one their services was rated “excellent”, with 101 in Glasgow and 94 in Edinburgh.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 11 nurseries in Edinburgh with the highest Care Inspectorate ratings – and when they were last inspected.
