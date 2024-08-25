The regulator awards grades ranging from six points for ‘excellent’ to one point for ‘unsatisfactory’, across the four categories of ‘setting’, ‘staff’, ‘leadership’ and ‘quality of ‘care, play and learning’ – leading to a maximum combined points total of 24.

Edinburgh and Glasgow boast the highest number of nurseries that scored 20 and above, indicating at least one their services was rated “excellent”, with 101 in Glasgow and 94 in Edinburgh.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 11 nurseries in Edinburgh with the highest Care Inspectorate ratings – and when they were last inspected.

Edinburgh's 11 best nurseries Take a look through our gallery to see the 11 most highly rated Edinburgh nurseries, according to the latest data.

Tynecastle Nursery School McLeod Street, Edinburgh EH11 2NL. Scored 24. Date graded: 25-Apr-2019.

George Watson's College 67-71 Colinton Road, Edinburgh EH10 5EG. Scored 24. Date graded: 21-Feb-2019.