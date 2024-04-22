Edinburgh set for exciting new play centre ‘where kids can let their imaginations run wild’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Attention parents! A new children's play attraction is opening soon in Edinburgh – and it looks like it's going to be a lot of fun for families.

MakeBelieve, at Drumsheugh Place in the city centre, describes itself as a “stylish indoor play space designed for babes and their grown-ups to interact, laugh, and have fun”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On their website, MakeBelieve say: “We believe in the power of play. Welcome to MakeBelieve, the indoor space where kids can let their imaginations run wild.

MakeBelieve, at Drumsheugh Place in Edinburgh, describes itself as a “stylish indoor play space designed for babes and their grown-ups to interact, laugh, and have fun”. Photo: MakeBelieve

“The two-level space is filled with everything an infant to school age kiddo loves. Wooden playhouses and market stalls, small climbing structures, balance beams and a ball pit, creative toys and sensory stations, busy walls and a cozy book nook, even a few baby swings, slides and tunnels.

“We’re absolutely buzzing that MakeBelieve will have the legendary Big Blue Blocks from Architect David Rockwell and Imagination Playground. Watch for big smiles in the designated infant zone, with soft mats, play arches, and lots of calm but stimulating fun for the littlest babes.

“And we didn’t forget about you. We all know it takes a village to raise great kids. MakeBelieve is a welcoming space for connecting. Where grown-ups are encouraged to chat, make friends, and build lifelong friendships and support networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our retail shop offers a range of healthy and fun snacks and beverages to keep tummies full and grown-ups energised, plus some awesome kids gear and trinkets to make you smile. MakeBelieve classes range from ballet to classical music to mindfulness for children. Private party hire available in a designated party space, for whatever celebrations are happening in life. MakeBelieve is your new favourite baby play place.”