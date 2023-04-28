Edinburgh Smyths Toys store giving away free LEGO sets to kids this weekend, with no purchase necessary
Attention all LEGO enthusiasts. Smyths Toys will be giving the plastic bricks away for free
An Edinburgh toy store is giving away free LEGO to kids this weekend – but they will need to be quick as the sets are only available while stocks last.
The toy giveaway is taking place at all of Smyths' 118 stores across the UK – including their branch at Fort Kinnaird Retail Park.
Anyone heading to Smyths on Saturday (April 29) can get their hands on the freebies, which are available to pick up from 9am.
Smyths said that the free LEGO toy is a mini-build set and which one you get varies from store to store.
The gift is worth around £4 and no purchase is needed to get one – it's completely free.
Smyths Toys hasn't confirmed how many stores will be available in each store, so it's get there as early as possible as there could be long queues.