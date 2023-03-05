Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird: New Indian restaurant Chaiiwala to open at shopping centre, serving desi street food
A new restaurant will open at Fort Kinnaird retail park soon, bringing affordable and alternative Indian food to Edinburgh.
Chaiiwala, which serves up chai drinks and street food, is reportedly taking up a vacant unit next to TUI and Currys in the Edinburgh shopping centre. The chain, which has more than 75 locations across the UK, is known for its delicious Indian fusion dishes. Popular street food menu items include the Indian chilli chip butty, butter chicken roll, samosa burger and Mumbai mac ‘n’ cheese. To go alongside the food, the restaurant has an diverse range of hot and cold drinks, such as the Garam chocolate, pink chaii, karak chaii frappe and mango falooda – a milkshake made with mango-flavoured ice cream.
The restaurant also serves up breakfast food all-day. Options include aloo paratha - a bread filled with spiced potato, yoghurt and mint chutney, and a Desi breakfast, which includes a masala omelette served with masala beans, daal and rotis, parathas or toast. The opening date for the Edinburgh street food restaurant is yet to be announced.