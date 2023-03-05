Chaiiwala, which serves up chai drinks and street food, is reportedly taking up a vacant unit next to TUI and Currys in the Edinburgh shopping centre. The chain, which has more than 75 locations across the UK, is known for its delicious Indian fusion dishes. Popular street food menu items include the Indian chilli chip butty, butter chicken roll, samosa burger and Mumbai mac ‘n’ cheese. To go alongside the food, the restaurant has an diverse range of hot and cold drinks, such as the Garam chocolate, pink chaii, karak chaii frappe and mango falooda – a milkshake made with mango-flavoured ice cream.