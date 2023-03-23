News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
21 minutes ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
44 minutes ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
58 minutes ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
2 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
3 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Edinburgh to get family-friendly inflatable park with interactive football pitch, arcade zone and slush bar

New venue promises ‘8,500 square metres of high-energy, bounce-filled fun’

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:01 GMT

A family-friendly inflatable park featuring an interactive football pitch, arcade zone, slush bar and cafe is coming to Edinburgh.

AirThrill has announced they will soon be opening at Wester Hailes, and have shared a video on their website to give locals a sneak peek of what to expect from the exciting new venue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posting on their website, they wrote: “AirThrill Edinburgh’s superb inflatable adventure park is 8,500 square metres of high-energy, bounce-filled fun.

These pictures of AirThrill in East Kilbride give an idea of what to expect when the Edinburgh venue opens.
These pictures of AirThrill in East Kilbride give an idea of what to expect when the Edinburgh venue opens.
These pictures of AirThrill in East Kilbride give an idea of what to expect when the Edinburgh venue opens.
Most Popular

“Our amazing inflatable park boasts obstacle courses, slides galore, warrior wall, air mountain, wipe out and much, much more.

“Our Open Jump sessions are suitable for children and adults from the age of 5 years old and provides guests with uninterrupted access to our inflatable; take your pick from 60,90 or 120 minutes."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Under-5s will be able to enjoy ‘mini jumper’ sessions at weekends, and ASN Peaceful Play Sessions for guests with special needs and autism will also be available.

The new venue, located at Unit 2 at the Westside Plaza Shopping Centre, will be AirThrill’s fourth inflatable adventure park in Scotland, joining existing venues in East Kilbride, Falkirk and Perth.

To sign up for updates on the opening of Air Thrill Edinburgh, visit www.airthrill.co.uk

Read More
Fortnite: Edinburgh to host UK’s biggest ever Fortnite tournament, Red Bull Cont...
Wester HailesScotlandEast KilbrideFalkirkPerth