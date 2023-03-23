A family-friendly inflatable park featuring an interactive football pitch, arcade zone, slush bar and cafe is coming to Edinburgh.

AirThrill has announced they will soon be opening at Wester Hailes, and have shared a video on their website to give locals a sneak peek of what to expect from the exciting new venue.

Posting on their website, they wrote: “AirThrill Edinburgh’s superb inflatable adventure park is 8,500 square metres of high-energy, bounce-filled fun.

These pictures of AirThrill in East Kilbride give an idea of what to expect when the Edinburgh venue opens.

“Our amazing inflatable park boasts obstacle courses, slides galore, warrior wall, air mountain, wipe out and much, much more.

“Our Open Jump sessions are suitable for children and adults from the age of 5 years old and provides guests with uninterrupted access to our inflatable; take your pick from 60,90 or 120 minutes."

Under-5s will be able to enjoy ‘mini jumper’ sessions at weekends, and ASN Peaceful Play Sessions for guests with special needs and autism will also be available.

The new venue, located at Unit 2 at the Westside Plaza Shopping Centre, will be AirThrill’s fourth inflatable adventure park in Scotland, joining existing venues in East Kilbride, Falkirk and Perth.