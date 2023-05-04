As reported in the Evening News, the venue will be transformed into a rollerskating rink for the summer as bosses look to secure its long-term future.

The ice was lifted on May 1 as work began to lay new Stilmat flooring, and the new surface allows the arena to be used for the likes of boxing, gigs and Fringe shows, as well as indoor football, hockey and basketball.

Alex Robertson of Murrayfield Ice Arena said: “We will initially offer around a nine to ten-week programme of roller skating/inline/ball hockey and other sporting activities.

Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Ice Arena will be converting into a rollerskating rink for the summer

“It is a natural progression for the business during the summer that will include public sessions, club sessions, learn to skate and ball/inline sessions.

“We are still working on other exciting projects for the facility and a number of improvements will be made over the summer.”

Murrayfield Ice Arena reopened in October 2022 after a closure which lasted more than two years, and the newly-refurbished venue has proved to be a huge hit with the public.

Robertson added: “We would like to thank all our ice-related customers over the winter who welcomed and supported the return of ice to the facility in October. Our summer plans will help secure a long-term future for ice in the winter.

“We expect to have ice down for the second week of September and hope many of our current customers will support our summer activities.”

Rollerskating sessions will start on Friday, May 19, with different times slots for skaters of all ages and abilities. Tickets for sessions will be £7 for admission and £3 for skate hire. There will also be a shop selling a wide range of skates and protective equipment.

Online tickets for the 4.30pm to 6.30pm session and 7pm to 10pm session are available here.

Edinburgh Capitals will be running an inline and ball hockey club for various age groups over the summer, with registration set to open next week.