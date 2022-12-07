News you can trust since 1873
The Scottish premiere of the exhibition Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder opens at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh this weekend. Photo: Stewart Attwood

First look photos of Edinburgh Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder exhibition ahead of opening weekend

The Scottish premiere of the exhibition Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder opens at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh this weekend – and here we give you a sneak preview of what to expect.

By Gary Flockhart
49 minutes ago

This ground-breaking new exhibition – which runs from December 9, 2022 to May 1, 2023 – explores the science behind the global hit television series Doctor Who and gives fans a chance to experience the Doctor’s adventures from a scientific perspective.

Take a look through our picture gallery for a look at what’s in store.

1. The Tardis

The Tardis arrives in the Grand Gallery at the National Museum of Scotland. Pictured are Oskar Madine (11) and Almila Kaplangi (12). Photo: Stewart Attwood

Photo: Stewart Attwood

2. Costumes

Staff member Alice Wyllie with Doctor Who costumes. Image: Stewart Attwood

Photo: Stewart Attwood

3. Men of steel

Cybermen patrol the National Museum of Scotland. Image: Stewart Attwood

Photo: Stewart Attwood

4. Masks

Staff member David Smith with Doctor Who costumes. Image: Stewart Attwood

Photo: Stewart Attwood

