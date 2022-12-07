First look photos of Edinburgh Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder exhibition ahead of opening weekend
The Scottish premiere of the exhibition Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder opens at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh this weekend – and here we give you a sneak preview of what to expect.
By Gary Flockhart
49 minutes ago
This ground-breaking new exhibition – which runs from December 9, 2022 to May 1, 2023 – explores the science behind the global hit television series Doctor Who and gives fans a chance to experience the Doctor’s adventures from a scientific perspective.
Take a look through our picture gallery for a look at what’s in store.
