The treasure hunt will take place this weekend, on November 6 and 7, and will start at a Gold LEGO Harry Potter Statue on Castle Street.

From there, families will receive the first of several clues. These clues will help them unlock three secret words, which will lead them to a life-size LEGO Ford Anglia that is hidden somewhere in the city.

Whoever finds the brick-built LEGO car first will win a bundle of magical Warner Bros. and LEGO Harry Potter prizes.

The treasure hunt will also take place in Covent Garden in London, and on Castle Street in Cardiff.

For wannabe witches and wizards living outside of the chosen cities, the LEGO group have launched a virtual experience with the same prizes up for grabs.

Leonora Lennie at The LEGO Group said, “There has certainly been some magical meddling going on across the UK, with our golden Minifigures scaled up 25 times and hidden UK-wide for families to find. Whoever has hidden the LEGO Ford Anglia has done a very good job – we can’t find it anywhere so we’re calling all witches, wizards and muggles UK-wide to join in at a city near them, or online, to help us track it down and bring it back safely!”

This year marks 20 years since the release of Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone and the launch of the first Harry Potter LEGO figures.

“We want all families to be able to experience this regardless of where they live, so with our immersive digital offering, they can virtually travel around the UK and join in the LEGO Harry Potter Magical Mystery Hunt.”

The LEGO Harry Potter Magical Mystery Hunt is celebrating 20 years since the launch of the LEGO Harry Potter range, and the release of the blockbuster movie Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone. This year, the anniversary was marked with the release of six golden Minifigures of different characters from the movie, including Harry Potter, Lord Voldemort, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Severus Snape and Quirinus Quirrell.

Visit www.lego.com/en-gb/themes/harry-potter/magical-mystery-hunt to experience the LEGO Harry Potter Magical Mystery Hunt online.

