Duggee, The Squirrels and some of their friends will come together for Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show in a brand new play, packed with non-stop fun, laughs, singing, dancing and even more fun.

The popular TV series is brought to life through innovative puppetry and storytelling in this new live show, which will tour across the UK from December through to summer 2023 – including dates at Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre from January 27-29, 2023.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday, July 1 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Since bursting onto TV screens in 2014, the BBC and Studio AKA creation has won no fewer than six BAFTAs and is an international Emmy award-winning hit.

Hey Duggee was the most streamed children’s show on BBC iPlayer in 2021 and is popular among both children and parents; with fans both young and old, up and down the country now able to join the much-loved character on tour.

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show is presented by award-winning theatre producer Kenny Wax and theatre and live entertainment promoters Cuffe and Taylor in association with Live Nation.

Producer Kenny Wax said: “We are so thrilled to be working with Live Nation, Cuffe & Taylor, Studio AKA and BBC Studios to create a brand new stage show with lots of surprises touring the country with a sit down month in London over Christmas. I can't wait.”

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, added: “This is an incredibly exciting tour. Hey Duggee is quite simply a phenomenon and has taken the world of children’s entertainment by storm.

“We are delighted to be working with Kenny and his team at Kenny Wax Family Entertainment, as well as all the extended Hey Duggee family at Studio AKA and BBC Studios. We look forward to Duggee and his friends filling theatres around the UK.”

Mat Way, Global Director of Live Entertainment, Gaming and Interactive at BBC Studios, said: “Studio AKA’s Hey Duggee is such a fun and iconic show and we can’t wait to bring the humour and adventures to life for families all around the country.”