The One Direction and now solo singer, 28, will read Jess Hitchman’s In Every House, On Every Street, which is illustrated by Lili la Baleine.

The story is described as a “heart-warming celebration of homes and the different families that live in them”.

Styles’ story will air on May 23 and he will introduce the story saying: “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”

Harry Styles will be swapping the stage for a storybook as he became the latest star to sign up to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Recent story readers include the Duchess of Cambridge, who narrated the modern children’s classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Styles will follow in the footsteps of Hollywood star Chris Evans, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl; and actor Tom Hiddleston, who have all appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.