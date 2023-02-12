The big-hearted owners of a Midlothian restaurant have stepped in to save a kids’ football team who were about to fold.

The writing was on the wall for Loanhead Miners’ Youth team due to a lack of sponsorship – until The Radhuni came to the rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The multi-award-winning Indian-Bangladeshi restaurant, in the town’s Clerk Street, is now providing their training and match tops.

Midlothian restaurant The Radhuni have stepped in to save a kids’ football team who were about to fold.

Many of the team, consisting of kids born in 2011, have been with the club from the age of five.

Organisers had given up hope of taking part in the local 11-a-side league, which is due to start in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team has been competing in 4, 5, 7 and 9 a side matches as part of the national football association’s policy of easing youngsters gradually into more competitive sport.

“Our future was very much in doubt as we were without a sponsor,” said coach Jamie Campbell. “It costs a lot to kit out kids – and they grow so fast!

“Radhuni does a lot for the local community and we’re very grateful that they’ve helped us out.

“If the restaurant hadn’t come to our rescue I don’t know what we would have done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Giving up would have been a big shame because we have some very talented, promising youngsters in the squad.”

The team train under floodlights on the astroturf at Paradkyes Primary School and play their matches at Burghlee Park in the town.

Habibur Khan, managing partner of Radhunin, which is a former Scottish Curry Restaurant of the Year, said: “Sport is not only a central part of the community but also an important way to keep children fit and healthy, and socialise.

“We were delighted to help make sure Loanhead Miners Youth team stayed afloat and wish them well for the coming season and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad