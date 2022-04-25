Left, Creme Puff, and right, TobyKeith.

According to Guinness World Records, the oldest cat to have lived is Creme Puff, who shot to fame after it was revealed that she lived for an incredible 38 years.

That’s equivalent to approximately 160 human years when converted, which is truly remarkable.

Creme Puff lived with her owner, Jake Perry, in Austin, Texas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is believed to have been born on August 3, 1967, and sadly died on August 6, 2005.

According to Guiness World Records, there is no current holder for the record of oldest cat living.

More recently, it was a dog making the headlines after TobyKeith, who was born on January 9, 2001, was 21 years and 66 days old on March 16 this year.

Guinness World Records confirmed last week he is the oldest dog alive.

TobyKeith’s owner, Gisela Shore, adopted him when he was just a few months old, after picking from an animal shelter.

Speaking to the Guinness World Records, she said: “I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer.

“I met with the elderly couple and I was introduced to a tiny tan chihuahua.

They had named him Peanut Butter. I later changed his name to TobyKeith.”

The average lifespan of a Chihuahua is 12 to 18 years

TobyKeith lives with his owner, two other dogs, and two parrots.

According to Guiness World Records, the greatest reliable age recorded for a dog is 29 years 5 months for an Australian cattle-dog named Bluey, owned by Les Hall of Rochester, Victoria, Australia.