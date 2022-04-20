A chihuahua from Florida has broken the record for the world’s oldest living dog.

TobyKeith, who was born on January 9, 2001, was 21 years and 66 days old on March 16 this year.

Guinness World Records have now confirmed he is the oldest dog alive.

TobyKeith’s owner, Gisela Shore, adopted him when he was just a few months old, after picking from an animal shelter.

Speaking to the Guinness World Records, she said: “I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer.

“I met with the elderly couple and I was introduced to a tiny tan chihuahua.

They had named him Peanut Butter. I later changed his name to TobyKeith.”

The average lifespan of a Chihuahua is 12 to 18 years