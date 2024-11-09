The 11 'best' Edinburgh nurseries in 2024, based on care regulator gradings

The Times and Sunday Times recently published statistics based on latest Care Inspectorate inspections, and, using the data, we’ve put togehter this list of the 11 ‘best’ nurseries in Edinburgh.

The regulator awards grades ranging from six points for ‘excellent’ to one point for ‘unsatisfactory’, across the four categories of ‘setting’, ‘staff’, ‘leadership’ and ‘quality of ‘care, play and learning’ – leading to a maximum combined points total of 24.

Edinburgh and Glasgow have the highest number of nurseries that scored 20 and above, indicating at least one their services was rated “excellent”, with 101 in Glasgow and 94 in Edinburgh.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 11 nurseries in Edinburgh with the highest Care Inspectorate ratings – and when they were last inspected.

1 . The 11 'best' nurseries in Edinburgh Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 11 nurseries in Edinburgh with the highest Care Inspectorate ratings. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Tynecastle Nursery School McLeod Street, Edinburgh EH11 2NL. Scored 24. Date graded: 25-Apr-2019. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . George Watson's College 67-71 Colinton Road, Edinburgh EH10 5EG. Scored 24. Date graded: 21-Feb-2019. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales