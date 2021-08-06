Pet ownership has soared over lockdown, with an estimated 11 per cent of UK homes having taken on new animals since March 2020.

Pet Food Manufacturers' Association (PFMA) chiefs say this means that the UK now has 17 million pet-owning homes, including a remarkable 12 million cats.

One of the most tricky decisions to make when you welcome a new animal into your home is choosing a name.

Here’s the 10 most common cat names in Edinburgh since the start of the year, according to cat food experts www.republicofcats.com.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Tilly Edinburgh's top cat name in 2021 so far is Tilly. The name is a variant of Matilda and means 'mighty in battle'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

2. Nova Edinburgh's second favourite cat moniker of 2021 is Nova. It comes from the Latin word 'novus', which means 'new'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

3. Peanut Bronze medal position in the Capital for cat names goes to Peanut. The name means nothing beyond the popular snack food, but is certainly very cute. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

4. Cooper Copper is the fourth top choice for Edinburgh cat owners. It's an old English name for somebody who makes wooden barrels. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo