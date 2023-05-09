News you can trust since 1873
10 mouth-watering pictures of Edinburgh’s best ice cream shops – including Mary's Milk Bar and S Luca

If you are wondering where the best place is to grab an ice cream in Edinburgh, we’ve got you covered.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 9th May 2023, 15:27 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:37 BST

One scoop, two scoops or three scoops... in a tub, in a cone, and with a Cadbury’s Flake on top... yes, Scotland’s capital city has plenty of amazing places to get your ice cream fix.

Where: 19 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2HS. Mary makes all the gelato and chocolate every morning. The flavours change each day and each season - no day is the same. But it's always delicious.

1. Mary's Milk Bar

Where: 19 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2HS. Mary makes all the gelato and chocolate every morning. The flavours change each day and each season - no day is the same. But it's always delicious. Photo: Third Party

Where: 2 King's Road, Edinburgh EH15 1EA. One of the best places to get ice cream in Portobello before heading to the beach, You can tell how good it is by the huge queues whenever the sun is shining.

2. Sugar House

Where: 2 King's Road, Edinburgh EH15 1EA. One of the best places to get ice cream in Portobello before heading to the beach, You can tell how good it is by the huge queues whenever the sun is shining. Photo: Third Party

Where: 16 Morningside Rd, Edinburgh EH10 4DB. S Luca of Musseburgh is a family run business which has been making ice cream since 1908. Luca’s Morningside Road branch is open late every day, serving a delicious range of tasty meals, confectionery, quality coffee and, of course, world-renowned S Luca Dairy ice cream!

3. S Luca

Where: 16 Morningside Rd, Edinburgh EH10 4DB. S Luca of Musseburgh is a family run business which has been making ice cream since 1908. Luca’s Morningside Road branch is open late every day, serving a delicious range of tasty meals, confectionery, quality coffee and, of course, world-renowned S Luca Dairy ice cream! Photo: Third Party

Where: 3, 5A Sciennes, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1NH. Their delicious doughnuts, chocolate and ice cream are free from animal products, and are hand crafted on a daily basis.

4. Considerit

Where: 3, 5A Sciennes, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1NH. Their delicious doughnuts, chocolate and ice cream are free from animal products, and are hand crafted on a daily basis. Photo: Third Party

