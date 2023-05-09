If you are wondering where the best place is to grab an ice cream in Edinburgh, we’ve got you covered.
One scoop, two scoops or three scoops... in a tub, in a cone, and with a Cadbury’s Flake on top... yes, Scotland’s capital city has plenty of amazing places to get your ice cream fix.
1. Mary's Milk Bar
Where: 19 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2HS. Mary makes all the gelato and chocolate every morning. The flavours change each day and each season - no day is the same. But it's always delicious. Photo: Third Party
2. Sugar House
Where: 2 King's Road, Edinburgh EH15 1EA. One of the best places to get ice cream in Portobello before heading to the beach, You can tell how good it is by the huge queues whenever the sun is shining. Photo: Third Party
3. S Luca
Where: 16 Morningside Rd, Edinburgh EH10 4DB. S Luca of Musseburgh is a family run business which has been making ice cream since 1908. Luca’s Morningside Road branch is open late every day, serving a delicious range of tasty meals, confectionery, quality coffee and, of course, world-renowned S Luca Dairy ice cream! Photo: Third Party
4. Considerit
Where: 3, 5A Sciennes, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1NH. Their delicious doughnuts, chocolate and ice cream are free from animal products, and are hand crafted on a daily basis. Photo: Third Party