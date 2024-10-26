The Caledonian Edinburgh, one of the city’s most iconic landmarks unveiled its brand-new food and drink destination The Court on Thursday, October 24.
Following Henderson Park’s £35 million investment in renovation and the hotel’s transition to join Curio Collection by Hilton, the transformation to the food and drink offering is the latest large scale development at the hotel – affectionately known as ‘The Caley’.
The Court, in the heart of this iconic hotel, embodies the history and character of its rich past, combining vintage luxury and mid-century design.
A new social scene for people to gather and celebrate, it includes exquisite and original heritage features, houses a grand cocktail bar, a lively terrace for dining, a patisserie, a lounge, and is finished with a live music stage.
Nitin Ramtri, general manager at The Caledonian Edinburgh, commented: “We’re thrilled to unveil The Court and look forward to welcoming guests to this exciting new food and drink destination, which stands as a testament to the city’s rich history.
“At The Court, we’re not only providing physical spaces but an environment that reimagines networking, entertaining, dining events in an iconic building and location that only Edinburgh could offer.”
