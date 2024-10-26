The Caledonian Edinburgh, one of the city’s most iconic landmarks unveiled its brand-new food and drink destination The Court on Thursday, October 24.

Following Henderson Park’s £35 million investment in renovation and the hotel’s transition to join Curio Collection by Hilton, the transformation to the food and drink offering is the latest large scale development at the hotel – affectionately known as ‘The Caley’.

The Court, in the heart of this iconic hotel, embodies the history and character of its rich past, combining vintage luxury and mid-century design.

A new social scene for people to gather and celebrate, it includes exquisite and original heritage features, houses a grand cocktail bar, a lively terrace for dining, a patisserie, a lounge, and is finished with a live music stage.

Nitin Ramtri, general manager at The Caledonian Edinburgh, commented: “We’re thrilled to unveil The Court and look forward to welcoming guests to this exciting new food and drink destination, which stands as a testament to the city’s rich history.

“At The Court, we’re not only providing physical spaces but an environment that reimagines networking, entertaining, dining events in an iconic building and location that only Edinburgh could offer.”

Cocktail bar The Court's cocktail bar takes centre stage, drawing inspiration from the iconic 123 train, the fastest steam train associated with The Caledonian railways, casting back to the hotel's own unique history as a railway station.

Live music The Court's stage will feature a weekly music programme of performers set to entertain diners from a carefully placed vantage point, which allows sightlines from all corners of the 100-seat bar, terrace and lounge.

Quirky Each table at The Court in the Caledonian Edinburgh Hotel feature unique and quirky salt and pepper sellers, including these adorable little white Scottie dogs.

Yum! The all-day dining menu has been curated in collaboration with internationally acclaimed chef, Mark Greenaway, and includes this main, Steak Frittes, served with a peppercorn and brandy cream and traditional garnish.