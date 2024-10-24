I visited the swanky new Caledonian Hotel restaurant The Court and had a luxurious afternoon

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 15:29 BST
The Caledonian Edinburgh hotel's new food and drink destination The Court is now open, so I went along to try out the menu.

Opening it’s doors today, Thursday, October 24, I wanted to know if the food on offer was as lovely as the incredibly elegant surroundings.

The Court has exquisite and original heritage features, houses a grand cocktail bar, a lively terrace for dining, a patisserie and lounge, and is finished with a live music stage.

The food more than matched the decor at this new must-visit venue, while the staff at The Court couldn’t be more helpful and friendly.

The Court is now open at the Caledonian Edinburgh hotel at Princes Street.The Court is now open at the Caledonian Edinburgh hotel at Princes Street.
The Court is now open at the Caledonian Edinburgh hotel at Princes Street. | National World

Starting with a main, I plumped for the Steak Frittes, with peppercorn and brandy cream, and traditional garnish. Served with French fries, this hearty offering was a taste sensation.

And with just enough room left in my belly, I moved on to the dessert menu, going for the Mandari Chocolate Fondant, served with whipped salted caramel, popping candy, Baileys and Ganache.

This rich and tasty treat was a great end to a great lunch at the ‘Caley’, with fantastic food and top class service in such an impressive eye-catching venue, complete with a relaxing and friendly atmosphere.

Watch the video to see how I got on with lunch at the Caledonian Edinburgh’s The Court.

