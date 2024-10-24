I visited the swanky new Caledonian Hotel restaurant The Court and had a luxurious afternoon
Opening it’s doors today, Thursday, October 24, I wanted to know if the food on offer was as lovely as the incredibly elegant surroundings.
The Court has exquisite and original heritage features, houses a grand cocktail bar, a lively terrace for dining, a patisserie and lounge, and is finished with a live music stage.
The food more than matched the decor at this new must-visit venue, while the staff at The Court couldn’t be more helpful and friendly.
Starting with a main, I plumped for the Steak Frittes, with peppercorn and brandy cream, and traditional garnish. Served with French fries, this hearty offering was a taste sensation.
And with just enough room left in my belly, I moved on to the dessert menu, going for the Mandari Chocolate Fondant, served with whipped salted caramel, popping candy, Baileys and Ganache.
This rich and tasty treat was a great end to a great lunch at the ‘Caley’, with fantastic food and top class service in such an impressive eye-catching venue, complete with a relaxing and friendly atmosphere.
Watch the video to see how I got on with lunch at the Caledonian Edinburgh’s The Court.
