After seeing Oasis live four times in Edinburgh, I never thought I’d get to see them here again. But now I (hopefully) will, and my 13-year-old son is more excited than me.

Oasis rocked my world this morning with the announcement that they will return to the stage next summer for a series of record-breaking gigs in the UK and Ireland, with worldwide shows set to follow.

Liam Gallagher onstage at Murrayfield Stadium in 2009, the last time Oasis played Scotland. | TSPL

Memories

While I’ve always said I wasn’t bothered about a reunion tour because I got to see them many times, when the swirling rumours online at the weekend came true this morning, I was suddenly that 17-year-old superfan again.

The feeling I had on the day I made a pilgrimage to see Oasis at Loch Lomond nearly 30 years ago and found myself singing in a field with 40,000 other working class folk returned.

I went on to see the kings of Britpop twice sell out Murrayfield as well as other Edinburgh gigs at the Usher Hall and the old Corn Exchange. I also went further afield and saw the legends at T in the Park, Hampden Park, Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Dublin, London and Amsterdam.

For myself and millions of other ‘parka monkeys’ across the UK and around the world, Oasis were ours. They encapsulated our ‘Cool Britannia’ generation. It was more than just music. It was the look, the identity, and of course, the swagger.

Thanks to Oasis, most of my money over the years has been spent on Adidas, Fred Perry and Jack Daniels. Others can mock the ‘Quoasis’ ‘three chord rock’, but we Oasis fans couldn’t care less.

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher at the microphone, on stage at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh, with brother Noel on guitar in the background, in September 2002.

New fans

The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame estimates that Oasis have sold 100 million albums, a quarter of that since they split up in 2009. This just goes to show that the love for Oasis across the world has never dwindled and younger generations are as mad for it as mine.

I’ve managed a few indie bands in my time, all of them a lot younger than me, and they all worship the Gallagher brothers and know every word and every note of every song ever written by the band.

I’m as delighted for them as much as myself, as they never got the chance to enjoy the thrill of Oasis live. While there are never any big production moments or dance moves at Oasis gigs, their live sound simply blows you away and you just can’t take your eyes off the stage, particularly Liam who I believe is the greatest rock n roll frontman of all time.

Now thousands of newer Oasis fans will get the chance to experience that thrill, although I do think it could be slightly ruined by the inevitable sea of phones filming every second. But hey, each to their own. I’d much rather live in the moment.

My 13-year-old son Daniel has barely slept since the rumours started at the weekend and now he is demanding tickets to see his heroes at Murrayfield next August. He has obviously grown up in an Oasis house, watched all the live DVDs and he sings Oasis songs pretty much every day.

Now I can’t wait to see him singing along with the Gallagher brothers in Edinburgh next year, he might actually explode with excitement.

Liam and Noel Gallagher are set to go on tour as Oasis again. | PA

Getting tickets

Next up of course is trying to get the golden tickets, with demand set to be high even though they are already down for playing to around one million people next summer, with more dates expected.

I’m already dreading trying to get tickets online, watching a screen for hours just to get a ‘sold out’ sign before thousands of tickets appear on sell-on ticket sites for astronomical prices.

I much preferred the ‘good old days’ when you could just head up to Rose Street and queue for tickets like I did for that first Oasis gig I went to at Loch Lomond back in 1996.

But with any luck I’ll be going to see my heroes at Murrayfield Stadium on August 8 or 9 with my family, for a day we will never forget.

And, with most of my friends also being Oasis-daft, my phone hasn’t stopped pinging all day, with the latest plan being to get tickets to see the first live Oasis gig in 16 years, at the Cardiff Principality Stadium in early July. That’s if the Gallaghers haven’t fallen out again by then!