Oasis have announced their long-awaited reunion tour – and it includes two nights in Edinburgh next summer.

The legendary Britpop band, who split nearly 15 years ago and released their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe 30 years ago, announced the comeback gig will kick off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on August 4, 2025

They will visit Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8 and 9, with tickets going on sale this Saturday (August 31) at 8am.

The UK and Ireland tour will also visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.

Noel Gallagher, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with brother Liam a day longer”.

Fans have been pleading with the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Reunion rumours have intensified recently after they teased an announcement for 8am on Tuesday, and reports that the feuding brothers were ending their disagreement.

Confirming the Oasis Live 25 tour, they said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”