With all the hustle and bustle the Fringe brings to Edinburgh every August, as you try to see as many shows as possible, it can be often difficult to squeeze eating into a busy ‘Fringe day’.

Luckily there are lots of great food and drink vendors in and around the main clusters of Fringe venues in Edinburgh to grab a quick bite to eat.

Edinburgh University Students’ Association hosts 10 of the city’s best local vendors, delivering award-winning food and drink at their iconic festival venues, run in partnership with Pleasance Theatre Trust, Gilded Balloon and Shedinburgh.

Take a look at our photo gallery below for the 13 best places to eat and drink in between watching Fringe shows this year in Edinburgh.

1 . Harajuku Kitchen The Pleasance Courtyard is brimming with unique bars and food outlets, including the Main Courtyard Bar — one of the busiest bars in the city during the Fringe. Here, you can taste the 'Best Street Food in Scotland' (Scottish Food and Drink Awards 2018) with Harajuku Kitchen, offering its famous Karaage Fried Chicken and Stir-Fry Yaki Udon Noodles.

2 . Smash and Stack Burgers Edinburgh's gourmet burger stall, Smash and Stack Burgers is situated in the Front Courtyard at the Pleasance with its classic dishes — including beef, chicken and veggie burgers made from local ingredients.

3 . Mint Situated in the Pleasance Courtyard, Mint will make your tastebuds dance with its renowned Chicken and Halloumi Wrap, as well as plenty of meat-eater and vegan option.