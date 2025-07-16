13 great Scottish restaurants named in Good Food Guide's 100 Best Local Restaurants 2025

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 16th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

The Good Food Guide has released its latest list of the 100 Best Local Restaurants in the UK – and nearly half of the Scottish restaurants recognised this year are in Edinburgh.

Now in its 15th year, the Best Local Restaurant awards spotlight brilliant, independently run venues that define affordable and accessible dining across Britain.

After nearly 60,000 public nominations, the guide's anonymous inspectors criss-crossed the country to put these nominations to the test, revealing how Britain really eats in 2025.

Scroll through our gallery to see the 13 Scottish restaurants recognised in The Good Food Guide’s Best Local Restaurants 2025.

Leftfield, at 12 Barclay Terrace, in Edinburgh

1. Leftfield, Edinburgh

Leftfield, at 12 Barclay Terrace, in Edinburgh Photo: Third Party

Barry Fish at 62 Shore, in Leith

2. Barry Fish, Edinburgh

Barry Fish at 62 Shore, in Leith | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn

The Fin & Grape at 19 Colinton Road in Edinburgh

3. Fin & Grape, Edinburgh

The Fin & Grape at 19 Colinton Road in Edinburgh | Fin & Grape

Redwood Wines in Dunkeld has been named the best local restaurant in Scotland this year

4. Redwood Wines, Dunkeld

Redwood Wines in Dunkeld has been named the best local restaurant in Scotland this year | TSPL

