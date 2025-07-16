Now in its 15th year, the Best Local Restaurant awards spotlight brilliant, independently run venues that define affordable and accessible dining across Britain.
After nearly 60,000 public nominations, the guide's anonymous inspectors criss-crossed the country to put these nominations to the test, revealing how Britain really eats in 2025.
Scroll through our gallery to see the 13 Scottish restaurants recognised in The Good Food Guide’s Best Local Restaurants 2025.
