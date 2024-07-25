Fin & Grape in Bruntsfield bagged the Scotland regional award and topped the list of Scottish eateries on the list.

Fin & Grape owner Stuart Smith said of the award: “We were absolutely delighted and very surprised to receive the news!

“A huge thank you to all the staff at the restaurant for all their hard work every day, without which this would not have been possible.

“Thanks also to our loyal customers for their continued support. We look forward to celebrating this with you soon.”

Here are the 10 Scottish restaurants in the Good Food Guide 100 Best Local Restaurants 2024.

1 . Fin & Grape, Edinburgh A Bruntsfield hotspot, Fin & Grape is described in the guide as being: "may well be the best seafood restaurant in Edinburgh." 19 Colinton Road, Bruntsfield, Edinburgh, EH10 5DP | Fin & Grape Photo Sales

2 . Gloriosa, Glasgow A cosy restaurant that serves a Mediterranean-inspired dishes and craft wines. 1321 Argyle Street, Glasgow G3 8ABPhoto: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . LeftField Just a handful of tables in this small bistro which focus on seafood. 12 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh EH10 4HP. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . L'Escargot Bleu Restaurant, Edinburgh French bistro that's been present on Broughton Street for 14 years, serving classic French cuisine. 56 Broughton St, Edinburgh EH1 3SA.Photo: Third Party Photo Sales