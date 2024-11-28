14 of the greatest places for fish and chips in Midlothian - according to TripAdvisor

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 28th Nov 2024, 13:16 BST

These are the places to visit for a delicious chippy 🐟

The UK is known for its love of fish and chips, a traditional meal that has been enjoyed by many for years.

There are many fantastic establishments who serve up a delicious meal of fish and chips, including takeaways, pubs and restaurants.

Here are 14 of the greatest places to visit in Midlothian, for your fish and chips fix.

1. The Melville Inn, Lasswade

The Melville Inn in Lasswade has a 4* review from 971 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “It was very nice. The food was very tasty and well cooked, the chips were very yummy and crispy, the fish tasted lovely. The service was excellent from Blair.” | TripAdvisor

2. The Juniperlea Inn, Pathhead

The Juniperlea Inn in Pathead has a 4.5* review from 528 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Excellent pub grub. Best fish and chips around said our dining partners. Steak pie was superb. Staff were brilliant and we will definitely be back.” | Google-The Juniperlea Inn

3. The Royal Hotel Bar & Restaurant, Penicuick

The Royal Hotel Bar & Restaurant in Penicuick has a 4.5* rating from 165 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “I came here with my great auntie as heard good reports. We both got the fish and chips everyone was talking about. Absolutely amazing. The best fish and chips ever.” | Google Maps

4. The Laird and Dog, Lasswade

The Laird and Dog in Lasswade has a 4* rating from 442 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Loved it! Food was fantastic and the staff fabulous! Had the fish and chips. Dessert was apple crumble with ice cream and hot fudge cake with ice cream. To die for!” | Google Maps

