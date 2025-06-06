Ahead of its official opening date - which was fittingly announced today - National Fish & Chips Day - The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack in South Queensferry has released images of the restaurant, together with its dishes, which customers will shortly be experiencing. Bookings, together with details of the exciting new menu, went live today on its website.

A soft launch event was held last night, Thursday, June 5, providing an opportunity for food bloggers and journalists to check out The Crab& Lobster Fish Shack, which is situated within the former Frankie & Bennys next to the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry.

With an expansive open kitchen at its heart, where customers can watch a team of chefs at work, The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack has a laid back, cool, nautical vibe, inspired by the exclusive seafood destination that is ‘The Hamptons’ in New York State.

Offering high-end fish and chips, this vibrant new eatery showcases all types of fish, crab, and lobster, alongside seafood native to the coast of Scotland, sourced from the most trusted, high quality suppliers of sustainable fish and seafood.

The new restaurant is creating over 60 jobs across both kitchen and front of house, and represents an investment of over £350,000 from the Coghill family, who already operate Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s Bar & Kitchen in Dunfermline.

A quick look at the menu, which not only contains fantastic signature fish and chips, reveals that many of the signature Iberian touches for which Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s is known, and which have made the bar & kitchen such a success, are making an appearance, such as a starter of squid with chorizo jam, crispy tempura oysters with buffalo aioli, Singapore crab, and Whole Lobster Piri Piri.

“We were absolutely delighted to hold this soft launch last night,” said Bryan Coghill, who has brought The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack to fruition, together with head chef son, Jack, wife Michelle, and daughter in law, Sarah.

The family now has a new team of staff in place who are looking forward to serving customers in the coming days.

“It was fantastic to see many of our friends, family, supporters and suppliers, along with media guests, come along to see what we have done to this incredible space. We treated them all to some amazing tempura oyster starters, crab delicacies, smoked salmon and caviar blinis, and then our signature fish and chips, served in our Crab & Lobster Fish Shack boxes, said Bryan.

“I am pleased to say that everybody was hugely impressed with what we have done with the space, and we're counting down the days now to our full launch.

“We thought we would use National Fish & Chip Day to announce our official opening date of next Thursday, and that our booking system and website goes live today. We literally cannot wait to start welcoming customers.”

Bryan added that The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack’s slogan, proudly emblazoned in neon lighting across the top of the open kitchen, as well as on the fish & chip boxes, is “Ye Cannae Beat a Crab & Fish Shack Fish Supper”.

“We are so excited to hear this tongue twister on people's lips in the coming months!” said Bryan.

