The 19 best Edinburgh chippies for National Fish & Chip Day 2025, according to locals

The organisers of National Fish & Chip Day tell us this annual celebration is all about giving fish and chips the recognition it deserves – and who are we to argue? After all, millions of us love a good fish supper.

Whether your order is a chunky piece of fish in crispy batter or simply a bag of chips, a chippy tea is a staple treat for many people up and down the country.

With so many incredible fish & chip shops in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas, we asked our readers for their recommendations – and we got a great response.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 of the best Edinburgh chippies, as recommended by Evening News readers. And please let us know your own thoughts in the comments section before you go.

Landy's Fish and Chips Address: 29-31 North Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1SF. One of the newest - and biggest - chippies in Edinburgh city centre, Landy's has quickly become a popular spot to grab a bite to eat while out on the town. Several readers told us it does a mean fish supper.

Giovanni's Easter Road Address: 122 Easter Road, Edinburgh EH7 5RJ. This one was chosen by a few readers. It's become a must-visit for many Hibs fans after matches at Easter Road Stadium.