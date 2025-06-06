The 19 best Edinburgh chippies for National Fish & Chip Day 2025, according to locals

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 6th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
This Friday (June 6) is National Fish & Chip Day, and to celebrate, we look at some of Edinburgh’s very best chippies.

The organisers of National Fish & Chip Day tell us this annual celebration is all about giving fish and chips the recognition it deserves – and who are we to argue? After all, millions of us love a good fish supper.

Whether your order is a chunky piece of fish in crispy batter or simply a bag of chips, a chippy tea is a staple treat for many people up and down the country.

With so many incredible fish & chip shops in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas, we asked our readers for their recommendations – and we got a great response.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 of the best Edinburgh chippies, as recommended by Evening News readers. And please let us know your own thoughts in the comments section before you go.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 of the best Edinburgh chippies, as recommended by Evening News readers. Photo: Landy's. Photo: Landy's

Address: 29-31 North Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1SF. One of the newest - and biggest - chippies in Edinburgh city centre, Landy's has quickly become a popular spot to grab a bite to eat while out on the town. Several readers told us it does a mean fish supper.

2. Landy's Fish and Chips

Address: 29-31 North Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1SF. One of the newest - and biggest - chippies in Edinburgh city centre, Landy's has quickly become a popular spot to grab a bite to eat while out on the town. Several readers told us it does a mean fish supper. Photo: Landy's Fish and Chips

Address: 122 Easter Road, Edinburgh EH7 5RJ. This one was chosen by a few readers. It's become a must-visit for many Hibs fans after matches at Easter Road Stadium.

3. Giovanni’s Easter Road

Address: 122 Easter Road, Edinburgh EH7 5RJ. This one was chosen by a few readers. It's become a must-visit for many Hibs fans after matches at Easter Road Stadium. Photo: Giovanni’s Easter Road

Address: 148 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1QS. One customer said: The fish and chips are honestly the best I’ve had in the UK!

4. The Clam Shell

Address: 148 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1QS. One customer said: The fish and chips are honestly the best I’ve had in the UK! Photo: Third Party

