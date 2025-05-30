19 ‘lost’ Edinburgh restaurants that people in the city wish had never closed down

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th May 2025, 04:55 BST
We look back on some of Edinburgh’s lost and legendary dining establishments.

Edinburgh has had plenty of amazing restaurants down the years that have been the setting for family celebrations and the like. While the city is now packed with places to get the most amazing and varied types of foods, there were some local institutions that laid the culinary foundations for years to come. With that in mind, we asked our readers what closed restaurants from down the years they miss the most – and loads of you responded. Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 of the choices that appeared most frequently – and please let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

1. 19 'lost' Edinburgh restaurants that locals really miss

Well worth the 'weight': The Three Tuns restaurant on Hanover Street in 1966.

2. The Three Tuns

Well worth the 'weight': The Three Tuns restaurant on Hanover Street in 1966.

A popular Shandwick Place eatery was The New Yorker Restaurant, an American-style diner that opened to a great deal of fanfare in the early 1960s.

3. The New Yorker

A popular Shandwick Place eatery was The New Yorker Restaurant, an American-style diner that opened to a great deal of fanfare in the early 1960s.

An Edinburgh institution, Brattisani’s served up traditional chip shop fayre for over 100 years from their five shops across the city. Sadly they closed down in 2004.

4. Brattisani’s

An Edinburgh institution, Brattisani's served up traditional chip shop fayre for over 100 years from their five shops across the city. Sadly they closed down in 2004.

