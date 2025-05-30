19 ‘lost’ Edinburgh restaurants that people in the city wish had never closed down

Edinburgh has had plenty of amazing restaurants down the years that have been the setting for family celebrations and the like. While the city is now packed with places to get the most amazing and varied types of foods, there were some local institutions that laid the culinary foundations for years to come. With that in mind, we asked our readers what closed restaurants from down the years they miss the most – and loads of you responded. Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 of the choices that appeared most frequently – and please let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.