6 Edinburgh restaurants win big at Deliveroo Awards - including popular pizza spot

The annual awards, first launched in 2018, celebrate and recognise the very best and most-loved restaurants across the country.
The categories range from local burger and pizza joints to neighbourhood sushi restaurants and “all the dishes, cuisines, and flavours in between”.
This year saw a total of 65 awards dished out, with over 160,000 votes cast by food lovers keen to show support for their favourite local eateries.
A judging panel formed by Deliveroo’s CEO and founder, Will Shu, food critic and journalist Jimi Famurewa, and TV Chef and personality Tilly Ramsay also helped decide the winners.
Announcing the winners, a spokesperson for the awards said: “Whether they're slinging perfect pizzas at 2am or crafting those fancy, envy-of-the-office poké bowls, we're so excited to reveal our culinary champions of the year.”
The full list of winners at the 2025 Deliveroo Restaurant Awards can be found on the website here - www.deliveroorestaurantawards.com
Scroll through our photo gallery to see if your favourites made the cut.
