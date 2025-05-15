15 of Edinburgh's ‘best’ Italian restaurants for pizza and pasta aficionados to visit

SquareMeal, the respected independent restaurant guide, has picked what it considers to be the best places to enjoy Italian cuisine – and we have to admit this list is pretty much spot on.
1. 15 of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh
Take a look through our picture gallery to see 15 of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. L'artigiano
Where: 73 Fountainbridge, Edinburgh EH3 9PU. Squaremeal says: It’s a cute little spot with exposed brick walls, mosaic tiles and hanging woven lampshades, while dishes are familiar and affordable. Photo: L'artigiano
3. Amarone
Where: 12-13 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2AF. Squaremeal says: Another George Street Italian housed in a grand old bank building, Amarone doesn’t boast quite the same jaw-dropping interior design as Contini but it’s still a great one-stop shop for anything from breakfast and coffee to pizzas, pasta and trattoria classics. Photo: Amarone
4. Mamma Roma
Where: 4-7 Antigua Street, Edinburgh EH1 3NH. Squaremeal says: Mamma Roma is a quirky, family-run restaurant just opposite the Edinburgh Playhouse split over three areas. There’s a theatre-themed restaurant upstairs, a rustic downstairs dining room and a third dining area next door inspired by a family trip to Venice. Photo: Mamma Roma