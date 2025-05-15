15 of Edinburgh's ‘best’ Italian restaurants for pizza and pasta aficionados to visit

As the UK’s top city for foodies, Edinburgh boasts incredible range of restaurants serving food from all over the world. Italian is always a popular staple, though – and the city has some incredible places to enjoy pizza and pasta dishes.

SquareMeal, the respected independent restaurant guide, has picked what it considers to be the best places to enjoy Italian cuisine – and we have to admit this list is pretty much spot on.

Take a through our photo gallery to see 15 of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh – according to SquareMeal – and please let us know your own favourite places to dine in the comments section before you go.

Where: 73 Fountainbridge, Edinburgh EH3 9PU. Squaremeal says: It’s a cute little spot with exposed brick walls, mosaic tiles and hanging woven lampshades, while dishes are familiar and affordable.

Where: 12-13 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2AF. Squaremeal says: Another George Street Italian housed in a grand old bank building, Amarone doesn’t boast quite the same jaw-dropping interior design as Contini but it’s still a great one-stop shop for anything from breakfast and coffee to pizzas, pasta and trattoria classics.

Where: 4-7 Antigua Street, Edinburgh EH1 3NH. Squaremeal says: Mamma Roma is a quirky, family-run restaurant just opposite the Edinburgh Playhouse split over three areas. There’s a theatre-themed restaurant upstairs, a rustic downstairs dining room and a third dining area next door inspired by a family trip to Venice.

