Edinburgh Italian restaurant loved by Gerard Butler for sale at offers over £1.1m
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Paolozzi Restaurant & Bar, located on Forrest Road, is a well-known dining and drinking hotspot which combines Italian and Scottish cuisines.
The restaurant, which is known to be a big favourite of Scottish actor Gerard Butler, serves 120 covers and boasts a modern, artistic interior which pays homage to the father of Pop Art, Eduardo Paolozzi.
Each of the restaurant’s three trading spaces is designed with its own distinct character, including bespoke furniture, industrial-inspired features, and artwork adorning the walls.
Paolozzi Restaurant & Bar is in a lively, high-footfall area at the top of Meadow Walk, in the heart of the University area and near George IV bridge, surrounded by cafes, bars, independent shops, and cultural attractions including the National Museum of Scotland. The University of Edinburgh is also nearby, and the restaurant is popular with students, locals and tourists alike all year round.
Simon Watson, Business Agent at Christie & Co, said, “The sale of Paolozzi Restaurant & Bar in prime central Edinburgh offers a first-class opportunity to acquire an established business which has the ability to grow turnover and profit.”
The property is on the market with a freehold asking price of offers over £1,100,000.
To find out more, visit: www.christie.com/5255023/
Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox
Click here to sign up 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.