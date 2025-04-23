Edinburgh Italian restaurant loved by Gerard Butler for sale at offers over £1.1m

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 16:39 BST
A popular Italian restaurant in Edinburgh city centre has gone up for sale at offers over £1.1m.

Paolozzi Restaurant & Bar, located on Forrest Road, is a well-known dining and drinking hotspot which combines Italian and Scottish cuisines.

The restaurant, which is known to be a big favourite of Scottish actor Gerard Butler, serves 120 covers and boasts a modern, artistic interior which pays homage to the father of Pop Art, Eduardo Paolozzi.

Each of the restaurant’s three trading spaces is designed with its own distinct character, including bespoke furniture, industrial-inspired features, and artwork adorning the walls.

Paolozzi Restaurant & Bar is in a lively, high-footfall area at the top of Meadow Walk, in the heart of the University area and near George IV bridge, surrounded by cafes, bars, independent shops, and cultural attractions including the National Museum of Scotland. The University of Edinburgh is also nearby, and the restaurant is popular with students, locals and tourists alike all year round.

Simon Watson, Business Agent at Christie & Co, said, “The sale of Paolozzi Restaurant & Bar in prime central Edinburgh offers a first-class opportunity to acquire an established business which has the ability to grow turnover and profit.”

The property is on the market with a freehold asking price of offers over £1,100,000.

To find out more, visit: www.christie.com/5255023/

