Gerard Butler visits Edinburgh Italian restaurant as Hollywood star enjoys Fringe

Hollywood star Gerard Butler posed with staff as he visited an Italian restaurant in Edinburgh.

Paolozzi shared a picture of the 300 actor, who is understood to be in the Capital for the Fringe Festival.

The Forrest Road venue wrote on social media: “Ooft... the festival has been pretty crazy so far... Oh HI GERARD BUTLER, thanks for stopping by.”

Butler, 54, is a regular visitor to the Capital - and it is not the first time he has sampled the city’s Italian food scene.

Gerard Butler surprised staff at PaolozziGerard Butler surprised staff at Paolozzi
Last year, the Scot was snapped at Merchant Street’s Divino Enoteca at the height of festival season.

Among his most famous flicks are The Bounty Hunter and and P.S. I love You, while he is currently working on a reprisal of his role in How to Train Your Dragon.

