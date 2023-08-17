Staff and customers at an Edinburgh restaurant were stunned when a Hollywood superstar dropped by this week.

Scottish actor Gerard Butler, whose movie roles include How to Train Your Dragon and P.S. I love You, popped into Merchant Street restaurant Divino Enoteca to enjoy some Italian cuisine.

The 53-year-old star, who is orginally from Paisely, posed for a picture with owner Alberto Crolla, which the restaurant shared on their social media channels.

Gerard Butler, left, posed for a picture with Divino Enoteca owner Alberto Crolla, which the restaurant shared on their social media channels. Photo: Leandro Crolla

In the post, a star-struck Alberto wrote: ‘It was lovely to welcome Hollywood star Gerard Butler to Divino last night!’

With the Edinburgh Fringe in full swing, several big-name stars have been spotted around the city.

A fortnight ago, Ewan McGregor turned heads when he popped into an Edinburgh for a coffee.

The Star Wars and Trainspotting actor posed for a picture with a member of staff at Cappuccino on the city's Jeffrey Street, which the cafe later shared on their Instagram.

And chart-topping star Example surprised staff at an Edinburgh gastropub when he popped for a bite to eat.

The singer and rapper, real name Elliot John Gleave, paid a visit to The Ox on London Street, near the bottom of Broughton Street, ahead of his sellout show at the Capital’s O2 Academy.

Example, whose hits include Changed the Way You Kiss Me, Playing in the Shadows and Kickstarts, was joined by his crew at the popular venue, which was recently named by The Guardian as one of the best places in the UK to get a Sunday roast.