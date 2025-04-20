3 . The Waverley Bar

Where: 3-5 St Mary's Street, Edinburgh EH1 1TA. Admittedly, it lost a bit of its magic when the original owner, Ian Walker, passed away several years back. But it still retains enough of its old charm, such as the shabby-chic Whithnail & I-like decor, and Edinburgh Fringe posters from festivals long gone by. It's a bar with so much history. Legendary folk musicians like Bert Jansch and Dick Gaughan cut their musical teeth playing at the weekly open-mic night, and so many famous names have passed through its doors. A dying breed, the St Mary’s Street boozer is a throwback to a bygone age." Photo: Third Party