25 iconic Edinburgh pubs and clubs that were part of 80s, 90s and 00s night outs

2. Faith
Pictured in April 2004, Faith nightclub in the Cowgate was located in a former church. Later became Sin. It's now the site of Stramash, a 900-capacity late night music venue and diner split over two floors with three bars. Photo: Third Party
3. The Highwayman
Here we can see the exterior of The Highwayman lounge bar in January 1978. Located at St Andrew Square Bus Station, the pub had a reputation for being a bit dodgy, but it was still popular with travellers looking for a lastie before the journey home. Photo: TSPL
4. Eros Elite
Saturday night revellers throwing shapes on the dancefloor at Eros Elite, Fountainbridge, 2 September 2000. Photo: Third Party
