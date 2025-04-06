25 iconic Edinburgh pubs and clubs that were part of 80s, 90s and 00s night outs

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 6th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
We've pulled together a list of legendary Edinburgh pubs and clubs from the 80s, 90s and 00s – iconic places that will leave you feeling all nostalgic.

Scotland’s capital citt has always had a buzzing nightlife scene – regardless of what era – and today’s photo article we’re remembering some old pubs and clubs that we’ve sadly lost.

Scroll through our picture gallery and let memories of the good old days come flooding back. And before you go, please share your recollections of the Capital's lost pubs and clubs in the comments section.

Take a look through our gallery to see 25 iconic Edinburgh pubs and clubs that were part of 80s, 90s and 00s night outs. Photo: Pixabay

1. 25 iconic Edinburgh pubs and clubs

Take a look through our gallery to see 25 iconic Edinburgh pubs and clubs that were part of 80s, 90s and 00s night outs. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Pictured in April 2004, Faith nightclub in the Cowgate was located in a former church. Later became Sin. It's now the site of Stramash, a 900-capacity late night music venue and diner split over two floors with three bars.

2. Faith

Pictured in April 2004, Faith nightclub in the Cowgate was located in a former church. Later became Sin. It's now the site of Stramash, a 900-capacity late night music venue and diner split over two floors with three bars. Photo: Third Party

Here we can see the exterior of The Highwayman lounge bar in January 1978. Located at St Andrew Square Bus Station, the pub had a reputation for being a bit dodgy, but it was still popular with travellers looking for a lastie before the journey home.

3. The Highwayman

Here we can see the exterior of The Highwayman lounge bar in January 1978. Located at St Andrew Square Bus Station, the pub had a reputation for being a bit dodgy, but it was still popular with travellers looking for a lastie before the journey home. Photo: TSPL

Saturday night revellers throwing shapes on the dancefloor at Eros Elite, Fountainbridge, 2 September 2000.

4. Eros Elite

Saturday night revellers throwing shapes on the dancefloor at Eros Elite, Fountainbridge, 2 September 2000. Photo: Third Party

