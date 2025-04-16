Iconic Edinburgh pub where Begbie lost the plot in Trainspotting set to 'reopen'
The Volunteer Arms, on Leith Walk, features prominently in Irvine Welsh's cult 1993 novel, and is famous for being the scene of psychopath Begbie's violent meltdown after losing a game of pool.
The pub, which was affectionately nicknamed "the Volley" by locals, closed its doors in 2012 after being gutted in a fire. Since then, it has reopened under various names including Cask & Still, The Mousetrap, and most recently, The Dog House.
Now, the venue is set to reopen as The Volley after undergoing a major refurbishment by the team behind The Earl of Marchmont pub in Edinburgh and The Record Factory in Glasgow.
Sharing the news on The Record Factory's Facebook page, the new owners said: “We are excited to announce that we are opening a new Bar in Edinburgh on Leith Walk called @thevolleyleith.
“It will be opening its doors next month after a full refurbishment / rebrand. We are hoping we can create a cool/fun neighbourhood bar to complement the already thriving Leith Bar/Cafe/Restaurant scene.”
