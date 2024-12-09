Irvine Welsh is set to revisit his iconic novel Trainspotting - over 30 years after the release of the Edinburgh-set original.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First published in 1993, Trainspotting was adapted for the big screen by Danny Boyle three years later. Now regarded as a stone-cold classic, the darkly-comic tale of a group of heroin addicts in 1980s Edinburgh was seminal, infinitely quotable, and made household names of its young stars – including Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Kelly Macdonald and Ewen Bremner. Robert Carlyle also stars.

Men In Love, which will be published next summer, reunites the cast of Trainspotting – Renton, Spud, Sick Boy and Begbie – as they “leave heroin behind and find joy, and the hope of redemption, on the dance floor".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening in the late 1980s, it follows the colourful crew in the closing years of Thatcher’s Britain – with scenes in Edinburgh, London, Amsterdam and Paris – as they move towards Sick Boy’s wedding day.

“I’m really, really excited about bringing these characters back,” said Muirhouse-raised Welsh. “I’m delighted to be revisiting this story, which takes place immediately after Trainspotting, and also thrilled to have the book published by Cape, where I’ve been for all these years.

Alex Russell, senior commissioning editor, acquired UK and Commonwealth rights directly from the author for publication on 3rd July 2025. He said: “Welsh is a master storyteller. It is three decades since we first met the Trainspotting crew and they are raring to return next summer.”

A music album of the same name by Welsh and The Sci-Fi Soul Orchestra will be released simultaneously.