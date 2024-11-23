Edinburgh has provided the backdrop to some amazing films, with Danny Boyle's big-screen adaptation of Trainspotting among the best known.

But Trainspotting and its sequel, T2, are far from the only big-budget movies shot in our beautiful city. Indeed, there’s been heaps of great films shot here over the years, and more are being made now that ever before

Scroll through our photo gallery to see 15 movies where Edinburgh has played a starring role – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

2 . The Illusionist In Sylvain Chomet's Academy Award-nominated animated feature, a French illusionist finds himself unemployed and travels to Scotland, where he meets a young woman. Their ensuing adventure changes both their lives forever. Most of the story in this visually breathtaking film, from 2010, takes place in Edinburgh and the islands. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Filth (2013) Yet another Irvine Welsh novel adaptation, this time starring James McAvoy, showcases the darker side of Scotland's capital. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4 . Shallow Grave (1995) Danny Boyle's directorial debut, starring a young Ewan McGregor, follows three New Town flatmates whose lives spiral out of control when they find a briefcase full of cash. The film was shot in both Edinburgh an Glasgow. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales