The 18 best cheap eats in Edinburgh, including legendary hangout with delicious deals

SquareMeal says: “We’re pretty strict about what constitutes a cheap eat, with all meals having to come in under £15. We’ve put in plenty of research to bring you loads of affordable options, starting from just £5, so that you can embrace the Champagne lifestyle you deserve on a lemonade budget.
“To ensure we uncovered all the city's hidden gems, we asked a group of Edinburgh locals for the best cheap places to eat in Edinburgh that they return to time and time again for something delicious and comforting that doesn't require re-mortgaging a house.”
Without further Ado, take a look through our photo gallery to see the 18 best cheap eats in Edinburgh, according to SquareMeal.
1. Take a look through our gallery to see the 18 best cheap eats in Edinburgh
Take a look through our gallery to see the 18 best cheap eats in Edinburgh, according to SquareMeal. Photo: Third Party
2. The Outsider
Address: 15-16 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1EE. SquareMeal says: At lunchtime The Outsider in Edinburgh runs a menu of delicious, seasonally inspired dishes at budget-friendly prices. Photo: The Outsider
3. Hot Toddy
Address: 15-19 Jeffrey St, Edinburgh EH1 1DR. SquareMeal says: To get the most bang for your buck, we’d suggest going for brunch - that way you can get your hands on the likes of focaccia toast with eggs, broccoli and avocado, or choose a selection of small plates to share between the table. Photo: Hot Toddy
4. Jolly
Address: 9 Elm Row, Edinburgh EH7 4AA. SquareMeal says: For lunch, every day of the week, Jolly offers a three-course ‘lunch special menu’ and a midweek ‘early evening special menu’ with three courses ranging between £9.20 and £10.50 depending on the time. Photo: Jolly
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.