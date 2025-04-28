The 18 best cheap eats in Edinburgh, including legendary hangout with delicious deals

SquareMeal says: “We’re pretty strict about what constitutes a cheap eat, with all meals having to come in under £15. We’ve put in plenty of research to bring you loads of affordable options, starting from just £5, so that you can embrace the Champagne lifestyle you deserve on a lemonade budget.

“To ensure we uncovered all the city's hidden gems, we asked a group of Edinburgh locals for the best cheap places to eat in Edinburgh that they return to time and time again for something delicious and comforting that doesn't require re-mortgaging a house.”

Without further Ado, take a look through our photo gallery to see the 18 best cheap eats in Edinburgh, according to SquareMeal.

1 . Take a look through our gallery to see the 18 best cheap eats in Edinburgh Take a look through our gallery to see the 18 best cheap eats in Edinburgh, according to SquareMeal. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . The Outsider Address: 15-16 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1EE. SquareMeal says: At lunchtime The Outsider in Edinburgh runs a menu of delicious, seasonally inspired dishes at budget-friendly prices. Photo: The Outsider Photo Sales

3 . Hot Toddy Address: 15-19 Jeffrey St, Edinburgh EH1 1DR. SquareMeal says: To get the most bang for your buck, we’d suggest going for brunch - that way you can get your hands on the likes of focaccia toast with eggs, broccoli and avocado, or choose a selection of small plates to share between the table. Photo: Hot Toddy Photo Sales

4 . Jolly Address: 9 Elm Row, Edinburgh EH7 4AA. SquareMeal says: For lunch, every day of the week, Jolly offers a three-course ‘lunch special menu’ and a midweek ‘early evening special menu’ with three courses ranging between £9.20 and £10.50 depending on the time. Photo: Jolly Photo Sales