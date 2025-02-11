Edinburgh fish and chip shop named by celebrity chef as best place for 'cheap eats'

Michelin-starred chefs have picked their favourite cheap restaurants – and an Edinburgh venue famed for its delicious fish and chips has made the list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the Money blog on Sky News asked the UK's best chefs to tell them where to get an amazing meal for less than £40.

One of those revealing where he goes for a budget meal on a night off was Edinburgh celebrity chef Tom Kitchin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 47-year-old owner of The Kitchin restaurant, who was the youngest chef in the world to earn a Michelin Star at the age of just 29, named a local Edinburgh fish and chip shop as his favourite “cheap eat”.

Opting for The Fishmarket at Newhaven Harbour, Kitchin said: “I really enjoy The Fishmarket, down by the Newhaven harbour in Edinburgh.

“They offer classic fish and chips, done incredibly well, which you can either enjoy in the restaurant or to take away.”

Located on Pier Place, in a historic Grade B listed Victorian fishmarket, the venue is hugely popular with locals and has an impressive 4.3 out 5 rating on Google.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fishmarket prides itself on using only the freshest fish and seafood from the day's catch and everything is cooked to order.

In January this year, chef Kitchin announced the sad closure of one of his celebrated Edinburgh restaurants.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the celebrity chef said: “We have made the very tough decision to wrap Kora up at the end of this month.

“Our regular diners and our suppliers have been instrumental in Kora’s success. Our incredible team has really shown visitors to Edinburgh how incredible Scottish fare is and how proud we are to promote Scottish hospitality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have every intention to bring the Kora concept back to Edinburgh one day, but there is no hiding that the current economic climate contributes to this difficult decision. We have no option but to exercise our lease break clause which is now due.”

Kitchin, who also owns Stockbridge bistro the Scran & Scallie and The Bonnie Badger in Gullane, added: “Thank you to everyone who made Kora by Tom Kitchin such a special, happy place to so many of us. Thank you Bruntsfield. The memories will always live on.”

Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox. Click here to sign up.