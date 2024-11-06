Scroll through our photo gallery to see whether your favourite Edinburgh chippy made it into the top 17 list, as voted by Evening News readers. The businesses are listed in no particular order.
Scroll through our photo gallery to see whether your favourite Edinburgh chippy made it into the top 17.
2. L'Alba D'Oro
Address: 7 Henderson Row, Edinburgh, EH3 5DH. One customer said: Great fish and chips, fast service, friendly staff.
3. The Gorgie Fish Bar
Address: 136-138 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh EH11 2NS. One customer said: Fantastic fish and chips. One of the best I've had. Very friendly staff. Would highly recommend.
4. Bertie's Proper Fish & Chips
Address: 9 Victoria Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2HE. One customer said: An excellent fish and chips restaurant.