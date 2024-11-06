Edinburgh chippy: The 17 finest fish and chip shops in Edinburgh, according to you

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 6th Nov 2024
We have pulled together a list of 17 of the best fish and chip shops in Edinburgh – as voted for by you.

In Edinburgh and the surrounding area, we’re lucky enough to have some amazing chippies, and many of them have picked up prestigious awards for the quality of their fish and chips.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see whether your favourite Edinburgh chippy made it into the top 17 list, as voted by Evening News readers. The businesses are listed in no particular order.

1. Edinburgh best chippies, as voted by locals

Scroll through our photo gallery to see whether your favourite Edinburgh chippy made it into the top 17. Photo: Third Party

Address: 7 Henderson Row, Edinburgh, EH3 5DH. One customer said: Great fish and chips, fast service, friendly staff.

2. L'Alba D'Oro

Address: 7 Henderson Row, Edinburgh, EH3 5DH. One customer said: Great fish and chips, fast service, friendly staff. Photo: Third Party

Address: 136-138 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh EH11 2NS. One customer said: Fantastic fish and chips. One of the best I’ve had. Very friendly staff. Would highly recommend.

3. The Gorgie Fish Bar

Address: 136-138 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh EH11 2NS. One customer said: Fantastic fish and chips. One of the best I’ve had. Very friendly staff. Would highly recommend. Photo: Third Party

Address: 9 Victoria Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2HE. One customer said: An excellent fish and chips restaurant.

4. Bertie's Proper Fish & Chips

Address: 9 Victoria Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2HE. One customer said: An excellent fish and chips restaurant. Photo: Third Party

