Edinburgh retro: 18 fascinating photos of Edinburgh life in 1985, including huge store openings

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 6th Nov 2024, 10:33 BST
Step back in time and enjoy a fascinating collection of retro images capturing life in Edinburgh during 1985.

Nineteen Eighty-Five was an eventful year in Scotland's capital city, with several exciting openings across the city.

Queen Elizabeth II gave Waverley Market her royal approval, slicing the red ribbon to mark the newly-built shopping mall's official opening. Pop act The Thompson Twins opened a huge new HMV record store on Princes Street, and on North Bridge, locals flocked to the opening of the city's first ever Argos store.

Take a look through our gallery to see 18 pictures that will transport you back to Edinburgh in 1985.

1. 18 amazing photos of Edinburgh in 1985

Take a look through our gallery to see 18 pictures that will transport you back to Edinburgh in 1985. Photo: Third Party

Shoppers in the Food Court (Spud U Like baked potato shop in background) of the newly-opened Cameron Toll shopping centre in Edinburgh, April 1985.

2. Spud U Like?

Shoppers in the Food Court (Spud U Like baked potato shop in background) of the newly-opened Cameron Toll shopping centre in Edinburgh, April 1985. Photo: Stan Warburton

Members of the Blood Transfusion Service dressed in circus costume in the Evening News-sponsored Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade in August 1985

3. Cavalcade circus outfits

Members of the Blood Transfusion Service dressed in circus costume in the Evening News-sponsored Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade in August 1985 Photo: Joe Steele

Queen Elizabeth II officially opened the Waverley Market shopping centre in Princes Street Edinburgh, July 1985. The Queen comes down the escalator.

4. Her Majesty

Queen Elizabeth II officially opened the Waverley Market shopping centre in Princes Street Edinburgh, July 1985. The Queen comes down the escalator. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood Hamish Campbell

