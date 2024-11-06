Nineteen Eighty-Five was an eventful year in Scotland's capital city, with several exciting openings across the city.
Queen Elizabeth II gave Waverley Market her royal approval, slicing the red ribbon to mark the newly-built shopping mall's official opening. Pop act The Thompson Twins opened a huge new HMV record store on Princes Street, and on North Bridge, locals flocked to the opening of the city's first ever Argos store.
2. Spud U Like?
Shoppers in the Food Court (Spud U Like baked potato shop in background) of the newly-opened Cameron Toll shopping centre in Edinburgh, April 1985. Photo: Stan Warburton
3. Cavalcade circus outfits
Members of the Blood Transfusion Service dressed in circus costume in the Evening News-sponsored Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade in August 1985 Photo: Joe Steele
4. Her Majesty
Queen Elizabeth II officially opened the Waverley Market shopping centre in Princes Street Edinburgh, July 1985. The Queen comes down the escalator. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood Hamish Campbell