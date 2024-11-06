Nineteen Eighty-Five was an eventful year in Scotland's capital city, with several exciting openings across the city.

Queen Elizabeth II gave Waverley Market her royal approval, slicing the red ribbon to mark the newly-built shopping mall's official opening. Pop act The Thompson Twins opened a huge new HMV record store on Princes Street, and on North Bridge, locals flocked to the opening of the city's first ever Argos store.

Take a look through our gallery to see 18 pictures that will transport you back to Edinburgh in 1985.

Spud U Like? Shoppers in the Food Court (Spud U Like baked potato shop in background) of the newly-opened Cameron Toll shopping centre in Edinburgh, April 1985. Photo: Stan Warburton

Cavalcade circus outfits Members of the Blood Transfusion Service dressed in circus costume in the Evening News-sponsored Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade in August 1985 Photo: Joe Steele