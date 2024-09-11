An Edinburgh student website has offered some sage advice to freshers – urging them to avoid a busy city centre stretch for their own sanity.

In a hilarious post on The Tab Edinburgh, freshers are given a heads-up on the “hell” of trying to get between North Bridge and South Bridge.

In an article titled the 'ultimate Edinburgh Freshers’ Week lore drop', contributor Jamie Calder writes: “These two roads are the closest thing to being in the queue for airport security at 6 am with no air conditioning. Nobody seems to be moving at anything more than 1mph, somebody’s just stopped in the middle of a bridge that is literally under construction to take a picture of… something?”

Jamie continues: “South Bridge though, that’s where dreams turn to nightmares. Eighteen buses piled up at one bus stop (none of them anywhere near on time) with queues for each bus blocking the narrow pavements. Never again will I see this road the same way after my time in Edinburgh.”

It's fair to say many locals have felt your pain, Jamie! Indeed, last year Edinburgh residents called for improved pedestrian conditions on the notoriously busy South Bridge – stating the street’s narrow pavements in relation to high footfall is a risk to public safety.

The densely populated street, which forms part of the route for several popular bus services, was labelled “the worst in Scotland” by one resident, with another saying the street that runs between the Royal Mile and Drummond Street was “not very pedestrian friendly at all”.