News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record

Edinburgh’s South Bridge ‘needs a rethink' says expert as residents slam narrow pavements

One resident said it was the ‘worst street in the Scotland’ to walk in.
By Neil Johnstone
Published 30th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh residents have called for improved pedestrian conditions on the Capital’s notoriously busy South Bridge – stating the city centre street’s narrow pavements in relation to high footfall is a risk to public safety.

The densely populated street, which forms part of the route for several popular bus services, was labelled ‘the worst in Scotland’ by one resident with another saying the street that runs between the Royal Mile and Drummond Street was ‘not very pedestrian friendly at all’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes following an incident on September 19, which saw a 40-year-old man rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus during peak hour traffic on the busy street.

Most Popular
South Bridge Edinburgh: residents say the city centre street’s pavements are not wide enough to handle high footfall in the areaSouth Bridge Edinburgh: residents say the city centre street’s pavements are not wide enough to handle high footfall in the area
South Bridge Edinburgh: residents say the city centre street’s pavements are not wide enough to handle high footfall in the area

Now, Living Streets Scotland director, Stuart Hay, has taken aim at the City of Edinburgh Council, saying pavements need to increase in size to ensure safety. Mr Hay said: “The South Bridge clearly doesn’t meet the council’s own design standards for footway widths. More space is needed for people walking and wheeling to stay safe, with older and disabled people particularly affected at present.”

Mr Hay added: “The whole street needs a rethink to prioritise pedestrians and important bus routes as part of wider plans improve the city centre.”

In accordance with Edinburgh Street Design Guidance (ESDG), a ‘non-statutory planning guidance,’ the minimum width of footways on strategic and secondary streets is 2.5m, noting that a width of 3m or wider is desirable. The ESDG also states that bus shelter locations and types should be ‘suitable for footway widths and do not create pinch points or reduce the pedestrian level of service.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But several residents say pavements on South Bridge are not fit for purpose. One said: “The pavements there are far too narrow for the volume of foot traffic. Every day people step off the pavement and onto the road to pass others, especially around the bus stops where people are waiting.” Another said the pavement near Hunter Square was ‘reduced to nearly nothing’ and one resident justified the need for wider pavements due to ‘the number and busyness of the bus stops’.

Councillor Scott Arthur, transport convener, said: “I recognise that improving footways to provide safe smooth pavements free from trip hazards and widening narrow footways in the busiest locations are consistently a top priority with residents when it comes to making streets more accessible.

“In February this year our Transport and Environment Committee considered next steps on the city’s ‘Circulation Plan’ which seeks to set a framework for how limited street space should be allocated across the city. One of the steps agreed was to explore ways to deliver a city centre with significantly less through traffic, as a means of delivering a much better environment for all.”

He added: “Less traffic and changes to delivery practices on streets like South Bridge should open up the possibility to widen pavements and other improvements for pedestrians, alongside freer-flowing public transport and easier conditions for cycling. It’s planned to report back to Committee with proposals for change in February 2024.”

Related topics:ScotlandEdinburghScott Arthur