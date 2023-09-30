One resident said it was the ‘worst street in the Scotland’ to walk in.

Edinburgh residents have called for improved pedestrian conditions on the Capital’s notoriously busy South Bridge – stating the city centre street’s narrow pavements in relation to high footfall is a risk to public safety.

The densely populated street, which forms part of the route for several popular bus services, was labelled ‘the worst in Scotland’ by one resident with another saying the street that runs between the Royal Mile and Drummond Street was ‘not very pedestrian friendly at all’.

It comes following an incident on September 19, which saw a 40-year-old man rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus during peak hour traffic on the busy street.

South Bridge Edinburgh: residents say the city centre street’s pavements are not wide enough to handle high footfall in the area

Now, Living Streets Scotland director, Stuart Hay, has taken aim at the City of Edinburgh Council, saying pavements need to increase in size to ensure safety. Mr Hay said: “The South Bridge clearly doesn’t meet the council’s own design standards for footway widths. More space is needed for people walking and wheeling to stay safe, with older and disabled people particularly affected at present.”

Mr Hay added: “The whole street needs a rethink to prioritise pedestrians and important bus routes as part of wider plans improve the city centre.”

In accordance with Edinburgh Street Design Guidance (ESDG), a ‘non-statutory planning guidance,’ the minimum width of footways on strategic and secondary streets is 2.5m, noting that a width of 3m or wider is desirable. The ESDG also states that bus shelter locations and types should be ‘suitable for footway widths and do not create pinch points or reduce the pedestrian level of service.’

But several residents say pavements on South Bridge are not fit for purpose. One said: “The pavements there are far too narrow for the volume of foot traffic. Every day people step off the pavement and onto the road to pass others, especially around the bus stops where people are waiting.” Another said the pavement near Hunter Square was ‘reduced to nearly nothing’ and one resident justified the need for wider pavements due to ‘the number and busyness of the bus stops’.

Councillor Scott Arthur, transport convener, said: “I recognise that improving footways to provide safe smooth pavements free from trip hazards and widening narrow footways in the busiest locations are consistently a top priority with residents when it comes to making streets more accessible.

“In February this year our Transport and Environment Committee considered next steps on the city’s ‘Circulation Plan’ which seeks to set a framework for how limited street space should be allocated across the city. One of the steps agreed was to explore ways to deliver a city centre with significantly less through traffic, as a means of delivering a much better environment for all.”