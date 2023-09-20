Police were called to South Bridge at around 5.15pm on Tuesday.

A 40-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a bus in Edinburgh city centre.

South Bridge was closed for three hours after the crash, which saw police called at around 5.15pm. A police cordon was in place from the junction with Chambers Street to the Royal Mile, with several police cars and officers posted at the scene.

The victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian on South Bridge in Edinburgh shortly after 5.15pm on Tuesday, September 19.