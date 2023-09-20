Edinburgh South Bridge crash: Man taken to hospital after being hit by bus in city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 40-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a bus in Edinburgh city centre.
South Bridge was closed for three hours after the crash, which saw police called at around 5.15pm. A police cordon was in place from the junction with Chambers Street to the Royal Mile, with several police cars and officers posted at the scene.
The victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian on South Bridge in Edinburgh shortly after 5.15pm on Tuesday, September 19.
"Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The road was reopened around 8.15pm and enquiries are ongoing."