News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Edinburgh South Bridge crash: Man taken to hospital after being hit by bus in city centre

Police were called to South Bridge at around 5.15pm on Tuesday.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 40-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a bus in Edinburgh city centre.

South Bridge was closed for three hours after the crash, which saw police called at around 5.15pm. A police cordon was in place from the junction with Chambers Street to the Royal Mile, with several police cars and officers posted at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

Most Popular
Edinburgh's South Bridge was closed for three hours after a pedestrian was hit by a busEdinburgh's South Bridge was closed for three hours after a pedestrian was hit by a bus
Edinburgh's South Bridge was closed for three hours after a pedestrian was hit by a bus

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian on South Bridge in Edinburgh shortly after 5.15pm on Tuesday, September 19.

"Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The road was reopened around 8.15pm and enquiries are ongoing."

Related topics:PoliceEdinburghEmergency servicesPolice Scotland