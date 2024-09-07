As luck would have it, Time Out has put together a handy list of the best cheap eats in Scotland’s capital city – and it’s perfect for freshers.
So, if you are a new student in the city and looking for places to eat without blowing your student loan, look no further. Scroll through our photo gallery to see what Time Out team reckons to be Edinburgh’s 11 best spots for cheap eats.
2. Kebab Mahal
Where: 7 Nicolson Square, Edinburgh EH8 9BH. Time Out says: Kebab Mahal’s been a student favourite for decades thanks to its low prices and filling platefuls. Photo: Third Party
3. Ting Thai Caravan
Where: 8-9 Teviot Pl, Edinburgh EH1 2QZ. Time Out says: Highlights of the Ting Thai menu (and there are many) include succulent marinated chicken dish gai cha plu and the nam tok nua, a fresh, spicy take on the traditional Thai beef salad. Photo: Third Party
4. The Mosque Kitchen
Where: 31-33 Nicolson Square, Edinburgh EH8 9BX. Time Out says: A full belly, and change from a fiver. That’s the main draw of The Mosque Kitchen – a no-frills, queue-up-with-a-tray canteen-style set-up, with plastic cutlery and plastic plates. Photo: Third Party
