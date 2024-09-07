Edinburgh freshers week: 11 'cheap and cheerful' places for students to eat in Edinburgh

By Gary Flockhart

Published 7th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
With freshers week about to kick off, Edinburgh’s latest batch of students will be on the lookout for cheap and cheerful meals to wash down all that booze.

As luck would have it, Time Out has put together a handy list of the best cheap eats in Scotland’s capital city – and it’s perfect for freshers.

So, if you are a new student in the city and looking for places to eat without blowing your student loan, look no further. Scroll through our photo gallery to see what Time Out team reckons to be Edinburgh’s 11 best spots for cheap eats.

Where: 7 Nicolson Square, Edinburgh EH8 9BH. Time Out says: Kebab Mahal’s been a student favourite for decades thanks to its low prices and filling platefuls.

Where: 8-9 Teviot Pl, Edinburgh EH1 2QZ. Time Out says: Highlights of the Ting Thai menu (and there are many) include succulent marinated chicken dish gai cha plu and the nam tok nua, a fresh, spicy take on the traditional Thai beef salad.

Where: 31-33 Nicolson Square, Edinburgh EH8 9BX. Time Out says: A full belly, and change from a fiver. That’s the main draw of The Mosque Kitchen – a no-frills, queue-up-with-a-tray canteen-style set-up, with plastic cutlery and plastic plates.

